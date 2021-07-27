हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Staff Selection Commission

SSC CR CHSL 2021: Admit card released at ssc-cr.org, check important update

Staff Selection Commission is conducting CHSL Exam 2021 for leftover candidates from 04 August to 12 August 2021.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card and application status for Tier 1 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 Posts. Candidates who have opted for their exam centre within the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar can download SSC CR Admit Card from the official regional website — www.ssc-cr.org — or via the direct link given here.

 

SSC is conducting CHSL Exam 2021 for leftover candidates from 04 August to 12 August 2021. The candidates who would qualify in SSC Tier 1 CHSL exam will be called for SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam 2021, dates of which will be announced later.

 

SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

1. Go to the SSC Central Region Website — ssc-cr.org

2. Click on the link: ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR COMBINED HIGHER SECONDARY LEVEL (10+2) EXAMINATION – 2020 (TIER- I) TO BE HELD FROM 04/08/2021 TO 12/08/2021’

3. You will be redirected to a new page where you are required to read special instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

4. Click on the ‘PROCEED Button’

5. A new page will open

6. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number/Name and Date of Birth

7. Select your Exam City

8. Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card

9. Take a printout for future use.

Candidates can also download the SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 through the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download SSC CR CHSL Admit Card 2021 is here.

