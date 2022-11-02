SSC CR CPO SI Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ssc-cr.org- Direct link to download here

SSC CR CPO Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has uploaded the admit cards of the computer-based exam for the post of Sub Inspector (SI). Students who intend to take the Delhi Police Driver Exam can download their SSC CR admit cards from the commission's website, ssc-cr.org. The SSC CR Delhi Police Driver Admit Card Link is also available to students in this article. The SSC CPO SI Exam will take place from November 9 through November 11, 2022. There will be 50 questions in each of the following categories: general knowledge and awareness, general intelligence and reasoning, math, and English. The exam will last two hours for candidates.

SSC CR CPO SI Admit Card 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of the commission

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR SUB-INSPECTOR IN DELHI POLICE AND CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES EXAMINATION, 2022 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 09/11/2022 TO 11/11/2022’

Enter your details such as ‘Registration Number’, ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Roll Number’

Download SSC SI Admit Card

At the exam centre, you must have an original photo identity card with the same date of birth (with the date, month, and year). The candidate should carry an additional certificate (in original) as verification of his or her date of birth if the photo identity card's date of birth (containing date, month, and year) differs.