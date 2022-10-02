NewsIndia
SSC HEAD CONSTABLE ADMIT CARD 2022

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 OUT at ssc-cr.org, direct link to download here

SSC Head Constable Admit Cards 2022 for Central Region are now available on the official website - ssc-cr.org, scroll down for direct link to download the admit card.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 01:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 OUT at ssc-cr.org, direct link to download here

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022:The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CR Head Constable  Admit Cards 2022. Candidates can now download the SSC Head Constable Admit Cards from the official website ssc-cr.org. The SSC CR Head Constable 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 10 October to 20 October 2022 in Bihar and UP Regions 

Here's how to download the SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022

  • Visit the official website of the SSC CR- ssc-cr.org
  • Click on the link that reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL) IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 10/10/2022 TO 20/10/2022’
  • Entre your credentials like registration number, date of birth, and select your city
  • Submit and your SSC CR Head Constable Admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen
  • Download the SSC Head Constable Admit card and take a printout for exam day

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 Direct Link

SSC is conducting an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable [Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] on the behalf of Delhi Police. ALSO READ- SSC CGL 2022: Few days left to apply for over 20000 posts, direct link here

Live Tv

SSC Head Constable Admit Card 2022SSCHead ConstableSSC Recruitment 2022ssc.nic.in

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day