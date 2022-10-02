SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022 OUT at ssc-cr.org, direct link to download here

SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022:The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CR Head Constable Admit Cards 2022. Candidates can now download the SSC Head Constable Admit Cards from the official website ssc-cr.org. The SSC CR Head Constable 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 10 October to 20 October 2022 in Bihar and UP Regions

Here's how to download the SSC CR Head Constable Admit Card 2022

Visit the official website of the SSC CR- ssc-cr.org

Click on the link that reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR HEAD CONSTABLE (MINISTERIAL) IN DELHI POLICE EXAMINATION, 2022 TO BE HELD FROM 10/10/2022 TO 20/10/2022’

Entre your credentials like registration number, date of birth, and select your city

Submit and your SSC CR Head Constable Admit card 2022 will be displayed on your screen

Download the SSC Head Constable Admit card and take a printout for exam day

SSC is conducting an open competitive examination for recruitment of Head Constable [Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)] on the behalf of Delhi Police.