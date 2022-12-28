SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here
SSC GD Admit Card 2022: The GD Constable test shall be administered by SSC from January 10 to February 14, 2022, details below.
Trending Photos
SSC Constable 2022: SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card is released by the SSC MPR website. The admit card can also be checked and downloaded from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The GD Constable test shall be administered by SSC from January 10 to February 14, 2022. The exam will be held for positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy, Narcotics Control Bureau, under the SSC GD Constable programme. Candidates appearing for the SSC GD Constable exam 2022 can check and download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.
SSC GD Constable 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download
- Go to the official website--ssc.nic.in
- On the appeared homepage, click on the link to the regional websites
- Now click on the SSC MPR website
- A new webpage would appear on the screen
- Click on the SSC GD Constable admit card link
- A new login page would open
- Key in your Registration ID and Date of birth
- Submit details
- SSC GD application status will appear on the screen
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a print out for future references
SSC GD Admit Card 2022; direct link here
Candidates should be aware that the SSC GD Constable admission card for 2022 is only made available for the MP region, and that other regional websites will provide the admit card in due course.
Live Tv
More Stories