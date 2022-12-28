SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link here

SSC Constable 2022: SSC GD Constable 2022 admit card is released by the SSC MPR website. The admit card can also be checked and downloaded from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The GD Constable test shall be administered by SSC from January 10 to February 14, 2022. The exam will be held for positions in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD), Assam Rifles, and Sepoy, Narcotics Control Bureau, under the SSC GD Constable programme. Candidates appearing for the SSC GD Constable exam 2022 can check and download the admit card using their registration number and date of birth.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website--ssc.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link to the regional websites

Now click on the SSC MPR website

A new webpage would appear on the screen

Click on the SSC GD Constable admit card link

A new login page would open

Key in your Registration ID and Date of birth

Submit details

SSC GD application status will appear on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

Candidates should be aware that the SSC GD Constable admission card for 2022 is only made available for the MP region, and that other regional websites will provide the admit card in due course.