SSC GD exam 2026 cancelled at several centres due to technical and administrative issues; Revised dates soon

SSC GD exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has cancelled the SSC GD Constable Examination 2026 at multiple examination centres across Uttar Pradesh and Bihar due to technical and administrative issues.

The commission is expected to announce revised examination dates for affected candidates shortly. According to official updates, the examination was disrupted at centres located in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gorakhpur and Muzaffarpur.

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Several candidates reported server failures and technical glitches during the examination process, leading authorities to cancel specific shifts at the affected venues.

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, SSC cancelled the second and third shifts of the examination at Aadarsh Pariksha Kendra following technical issues at the centre. Officials stated that candidates who could not appear in the affected shifts will be allowed to take the examination again on revised dates.

The commission has assured candidates that fresh admit cards and updated exam schedules will be released soon on the official SSC website.

Aspirants have been advised to regularly check the portal for further notifications regarding rescheduled examinations and revised centre details. Reports also emerged from Uttar Pradesh where overcrowding and logistical mismanagement at certain centres affected the smooth conduct of the examination.

At one centre, candidates allegedly exceeded the venue’s capacity by nearly three times, forcing authorities to halt the process.

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The SSC GD Constable examination is being conducted nationwide from April 27 to May 30, 2026, for recruitment to various paramilitary forces. The examination is held in multiple shifts every day across different states.