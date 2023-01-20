SSC Head Constable 2022: Delhi Police CBE final answer key RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to download here

SSC Head Constable 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer keys for the Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022. Candidates who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at ssc.nic.in. On December 30, 2022, the Commission announced the results of the Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in the Delhi Police Examination, 2022.

SSC Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) 2022 final answer key: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s): Head Constable (AWO/ TPO) in Delhi Police Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the answer key link given in the pdf

Check and take the print for future reference.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 20.01.2023 (04:00 PM) to 03.02.2023 (04:00 PM)”, reads the official notification.