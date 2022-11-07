SSC JE Admit Card 2022 RELEASED on ssc.nic.in, exam from Nov 14- Direct download link here

SSC JE 2022: Staff Selection Commission, SSC JE Admit Card 2022 is released! SSC will be conducting the Junior Engineer exam from November 14 to 16, 2022. Candidates who are going to appear for the exam can check and download the admit from the official website-- ssc.nic.in. To access the SSC recruitment portal, candidates will be required to key in their registration number and date of birth. Refer to the direct link and steps mentioned below to check and download the JE Admit Card from the official website.

SSC JE 2022 will conduct the recruitment examination for the three different branches of engineering which are as follows: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts. The examination will be conducted from 14 November 2022 to 16 November 2022. A total of 1150 vacancies are made available by SSC for the post of Junior Engineer.

SSC JE Admit Card 2022: Steps to download

Go to the official website--ssc.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link to the regional websites

Now click on the SSC CR website

A new webpage would appear on the screen

Click on the JE Admit Card link

A new login page would open

Key in your Registration ID and Date of birth

Submit details

Submit details

Check and download the admit card

Take a print out for future references

SSC JE 2022 Exam Pattern

SSC JE 2022 exam will be conducted in two phases. Paper 1 will be of 200 marks and paper 2 will be of 300 marks. Both paper 1 and paper 2 are Multiple Choice Questions. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every question attempted wrong by a candidate in both papers.