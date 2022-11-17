SSC JHT, JT, SHT final Answer Key RELEASED on ssc.nic.in- Direct link to download here

SSC 2022: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC released the final answer key and response sheets of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator on the official website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer keys and response sheets. As per the notice released it read, “Staff Selection Commission has declared the result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I) on 03.11.2022. In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper (s) have been uploaded on the website of the Commission on 16.11.2022.”

SSC JHT, JT, SHT: Steps to download final answer key and response sheet

Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Then click on the notice that reads “Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys”

Scroll below and the click on the link

Enter the number and password

Download and take a print out

The SSC JHT paper 1 exam 2022 was held on October 1 and the result was declared on November 3. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in Paper II. The SSC JHT Paper 2 (descriptive paper) is scheduled to be held on December 4.