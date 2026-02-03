SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 Released – Download hall ticket at ssc.gov.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Admit Card for candidates appearing in the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in, once they are made available for their respective exam dates.

The SSC MTS admit card is issued region-wise and contains crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, examination centre address, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card.

SSC MTS admit card download

To download the SSC MTS admit card, candidates need to log in using their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth. Admit cards are usually released a few days before the scheduled exam date, so candidates whose hall tickets are not visible yet should keep checking the official website regularly.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well in advance and strictly follow the guidelines mentioned in the admit card to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

SSC MTS admit card 2026 - Steps to download

Candidates need to vsit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the “Admit Card” tab available on the homepage.

Select your regional SSC website from the list provided.

Click on the SSC MTS Admit Card link.

Log in using your registration number/roll number and password or date of birth.

The SSC MTS admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

It must be noted that the admit card, along with a valid photo ID proof, is the most important document to be carried to the examination hall.