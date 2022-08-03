SSC MTS 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the Staff Selection Commission Multi-Tasking Staff Examination (SSC MTS) 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website - ssc.nic.in. Candidates can download SSC MTS Exam Answer Key and check the answer to the question paper. The students can also raise objections, if any, through online mode. Students also have the option to raise objections, if any, through online mode.

SSC MTS Answer Key 2022: Here is how to download the answer key

1. Go to the official website of the commission

2. Click on the link given to download the answer key ‘ Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021: Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with candidates’ Response Sheet(s)’

3. Download SSC MTS Answer Key PDF

4. On the homepage, you need to click on the answer key login link ‘Link for candidate’s response sheet, tentative answer keys and for Submission of Representation, if any’

5. Select an Examination Name to proceed

6. Login into your account using your roll number and password to check the answers

7. Submit Objection, if any

SSC MTS 2022 Answer Key: Raise objections

Candidates can submit their representations through online till August 7, 2022 (8 pm), on payment of Rs.100 per challenge. One should take a printout of their respective response sheets as the same will not be available on the official website later on.