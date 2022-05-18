हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC scam

SSC Scam: Mamata's minister in 'BIG' trouble, Calcutta High Court orders to appear before CBI, OTHERWISE...

Partha Chatterjee in trouble: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay has also appealed to the Governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove him from his post.

SSC Scam: Mamata&#039;s minister in &#039;BIG&#039; trouble, Calcutta High Court orders to appear before CBI, OTHERWISE...

The Calcutta High Court has asked former Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI office in the SSC corruption case. A single bench of Justice Avijit Gangopadhyay directed that if Partha does not reach the CBI office by 6 pm on Wednesday, the CBI can take him into custody.

Earlier on Tuesday night, a single bench of the high court asked State Minister for Education Paresh Adhikari to appear before the CBI in the SSC case. On Wednesday, the same bench ruled that the former Education Minister will also have to go to the five members of the recommendation committee by 4 pm, the CBI department said. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay said he expects Partha to step down as Minister. 

At the same time, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay also appealed to the Governor and the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove Partha from the post. He said corruption should not be tolerated in favour of building a transparent society. You have to make a decision about it with that in mind. 

SSC scamPartha ChatterjeeCBIMamata BanerjeeCalcutta High CourtcorruptionBengal Education Minister
