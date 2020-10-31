SSC selection post phase 8 admit cards 2020 out at ssc.nic.in regional website, check details

SSC Selection Post Phase VIII exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam 2020 admit card on its regional websites on Friday (October 31,2020).

The exams for SSC Selection Post Phase VIII will begin on November 6 and will end on November 8. The examination for Bihar region are scheduled to begin from December 14.

The examination dates have been shifted due to the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the SSC Selection Post Phase VIII exam can download their admit cards from the respective regional websites. Candidates needs to enter details like registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Notably, the SSC phase 8 examinations will be conducted to recruit candidates for 1,355 vacancies.

Here's the steps to download SSC Selection Post Phase VIII Admit Cards 2020:

Step 1: Log on to Staff Selection Commission's official website - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the top of the homepage, tap on the "Admit Cards" link.

Step 3: Select the link to the regional website.

Step 4: Tap on the SSC selection post Phase VIII admit card download link

Step 5: Enter the required credentials to login and press the submit button.

Step 6: The e-admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check every detail mentioned on the admit card and then download and take a print.

Carrying the hall ticket to examination centre is mandatory for candidates appearing in the exam. Failing to do so, they will not be permitted to write the exam. Along with the hall ticket candidates also need to carry original identity proof that mentions their date of birth and has their photograph.