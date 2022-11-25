SSC Stenographer Paper I Answer Key 2022 RELEASED at ssc.nic.in- Direct link to download here

SSC Answer key 2022: The staff Selection Commission released SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022 for Paper I on November 24, 2022. The answer key and candidate response sheet are available on the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in for candidates who took the Stenographer Grade "C" and "D" Examination, 2022 (Paper-I). The objection window for the answer key will be open online from November 24 through November 28, 2022. Candidates must pay Rs. 100 for each question or incorrect answer that is raised. Under no circumstances will representations made after November 28, 2022, be considered.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates can use the URL provided above to print their respective Response Sheets and the Tentative Answer Keys. The solution key will be made available on the website until November 28, 2022.