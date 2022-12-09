St Joseph's Engineering College students dance wearing burqa in Mangaluru, suspended after video goes viral

New Delhi: Four students of St Joseph's Engineering College in Mangaluru's Vamanjoor were suspended for their inappropriate dance performance wearing Burqa on a Bollywood song. The incident took place at a function of the college where four male students wearing Burqua (a piece of clothing worn by Muslim women) danced to the a Bollywood song.

In the video of the incident going viral on various social media platforms the four students of St Joseph's Engineering College are seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Fevicol Se" from the 'Dabang' movie. In the clip, the students are seen leaving the stage abruptly.

St Joseph's Engineering College students dance wearing burqa

(Zee doesn't authenticate the following video)

Video of 4 male students dancing wearing burkha at St Joseph's Engineering College in Vamanjoor, Mangalore has gone viral on social media. Dance was not the part of the program. All 4 students were suspended, pending an inquiry by college management. @TheSouthfirst @anusharavi10 pic.twitter.com/P6Z8cDX5D1 — Bellie Thomas (@belliethomas) December 8, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the college informed that it has suspended all four students for their inappropriate behaviour and said that their dance was not approved for the program. "The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college added.

It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone. (2/2) — St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru (@SJEC_Mangaluru) December 8, 2022

"The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural," the college stated another tweet.