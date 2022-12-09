topStoriesenglish
St Joseph's Engineering College students dance wearing burqa in Mangaluru, suspended after video goes viral

In the clip going viral over social media, four students are seen dancing on "Fevicol Se" wearing burqa.

New Delhi: Four students of St Joseph's Engineering College in Mangaluru's Vamanjoor were suspended for their inappropriate dance performance wearing Burqa on a Bollywood song. The incident took place at a function of the college where four male students wearing Burqua (a piece of clothing worn by Muslim women) danced to the a Bollywood song.

In the video of the incident going viral on various social media platforms the four students of St Joseph's Engineering College are seen dancing to the Bollywood song "Fevicol Se" from the 'Dabang' movie. In the clip, the students are seen leaving the stage abruptly.

Taking to Twitter, the college informed that it has suspended all four students for their inappropriate behaviour and said that their dance was not approved for the program. "The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone," the college added.

"The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the Muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural," the college stated another tweet.

