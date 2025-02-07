Several prominent educational institutes in Delhi and Noida including Stephen's College, Ahlcon International School, Shiv Nadar School and others received a bomb threat over email on Friday. This led police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to search the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St. Stephen's College, a constituent of Delhi University, and Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar.

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior police officer said, PTI reported.

An officer from the East Delhi district stated that officials at Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 notified the police around 6:40 am about receiving an email concerning a bomb on the premises.

According to the police, the information was received at 6:40 am and shared with the control room. The East District bomb disposal squad was alerted, and Station Head Officer (SHO) Pandav Nagar, along with staff, arrived at the school.

Shiv Nadar School in Noida also received a threat. Following this, Noida police, the bomb squad, the fire brigade, the Dog Squad and the BDDS team swiftly conducted thorough checks at all locations.

"Senior police officers are present on the spot. The cyber team is investigating the email. The public is requested not to pay heed to the rumours and maintain patience," the Noida police said, ANI reported.

The police have started an investigation and Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is being followed.