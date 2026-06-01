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NewsIndia'Stabbing someone under guise of friendship is unacceptable': CM Yogi condemns Ghaziabad murder
YOGI ADITYANATH

'Stabbing someone under guise of friendship is unacceptable': CM Yogi condemns Ghaziabad murder

Speaking at a gathering in Bijnor, the Chief Minister also responded to remarks made by certain Maulavis and Maulanas regarding the cow being declared the national animal. His response was unambiguous.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 08:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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'Stabbing someone under guise of friendship is unacceptable': CM Yogi condemns Ghaziabad murderPhoto Credit: IANS

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued a sharp condemnation of the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad's Khoda area, saying crimes committed under the cover of friendship represent a grave betrayal of trust that his government would not tolerate under any circumstances.

"Stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable," Yogi said, adding that parents who fail to guide and discipline their children are making a serious mistake. He warned parents specifically against shielding children involved in criminal activities, urging them to take responsibility for correcting their behaviour rather than protecting them from the law.

The main accused in the Ghaziabad case, identified as Asad, was subsequently killed in a police encounter. Authorities have also initiated proceedings to act against properties linked to the accused as part of ongoing action in the case.

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Speaking at a gathering in Bijnor, the Chief Minister also responded to remarks made by certain Maulavis and Maulanas regarding the cow being declared the national animal. His response was unambiguous.

"Maulvis and Maulanas need not tell us. The cow is our mother, and our bond with her transcends lifetimes," he said. "Those who call the cow merely an animal have the mentality of an animal." He issued a direct warning, "Advise your followers not to disrespect Gau Mata. Otherwise, the consequences will be remembered for generations." He reiterated that the state government would continue taking strict action against cow slaughter.

Also Read: Rs 50K reward accused Asad shot dead in Ghaziabad Police encounter following local outrage

Land certificates for displaced families

On a more constructive note, Yogi distributed land ownership certificates to 1,645 families at the Bijnor event, covering families displaced from Pakistan, ex-servicemen and leaseholders. He said the move would provide legal security to nearly 8,000 to 10,000 people whose families had faced displacement for generations.

The Chief Minister alleged that religious extremism had led to Hindu and Sikh families losing their ancestral properties during Partition, and questioned why certain religious leaders had not spoken out for persecuted minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which he said enables persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains from neighbouring countries to obtain Indian citizenship.

Paying tribute to Bijnor's heritage, Yogi described it as the sacred land of Mahatma Vidur and said the teachings of the Mahabharata remain relevant today. He also outlined several development projects for the district, including flood protection works, improved rail and highway connectivity, the Mahatma Vidur Medical College and plans to link Bijnor with the Ganga Expressway. He also asserted that government recruitment in Uttar Pradesh was now fully transparent and merit-based.

Also Read: 'We wanted justice, we got it': Surya’s mother reacts after murder accused Asad killed in police encounter

(With IANS inputs)

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