'Stable And Amicable India-China Ties Can Boost Regional, Global Peace': PM Modi Ahead Of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relations between India and China are essential for regional stability and global prosperity.

Prime Minister Modi said this in an interview with Japan's leading daily, The Yomiuri Shimbun.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties. Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. This is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he said.