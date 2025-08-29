Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953245https://zeenews.india.com/india/stable-and-amicable-india-china-ties-can-boost-regional-global-peace-pm-modi-ahead-of-sco-summit-2953245.html
NewsIndia
INDIA-CHINA TIES

'Stable And Amicable India-China Ties Can Boost Regional, Global Peace': PM Modi Ahead Of SCO Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relations between India and China are essential for regional stability and global prosperity. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 06:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Stable And Amicable India-China Ties Can Boost Regional, Global Peace': PM Modi Ahead Of SCO SummitPrime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that stable, predictable and friendly bilateral relations between India and China are essential for regional stability and global prosperity. 

Prime Minister Modi said this in an interview with Japan's leading daily, The Yomiuri Shimbun.

"At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, I would be travelling to Tianjin from here to take part in the SCO Summit. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, steady and positive progress has been made in our bilateral ties. Stable, predictable, and amicable bilateral relations between India and China, as two neighbours and the two largest nations on earth, can have a positive impact on regional and global peace and prosperity. This is also crucial for a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world," he said. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK