'Stable But Sensitive': Army Chief On India-China Disengagement Along LAC

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday said that the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "stable but sensitive." He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met with the Chinese leadership to address the issue.

"It is stable but sensitive. There have been a series of meetings. Even the Prime Minister has met the Chinese head," said Army chief, Dwivedi.

The Army Chief also said that since April 20, both sides have advanced and restricted each other from accessing the traditional patrolling areas of Depsang and Demchok in Ladakh.

"Coming on to Depsang and Demchok, April 20 onwards, both sides had moved forward and stopped the other side from going to the traditional areas where they were carrying out the patrolling. As far as verification patrolling (is concerned), two rounds have already been completed by both sides over a period of time and both are quite satisfied with it. As far as the grazing ground is concerned, they have now mutually agreed upon...There is nothing called as buffer zone," Dwivedi added.

The Army Chief explained that in situations where the potential for violence is high and tensions can escalate quickly, creating distance is necessary. He noted that during negotiations, certain areas were designated as temporary moratoriums, meaning both sides agreed to stay back and avoid common areas to prevent possible violent encounters.

"Where you feel that the nature or the degree of violence can be high and the fuse is short, you create some distances. So when we carried out these negotiations over a period of time, some places were declared as a temporary moratorium. It means that both sides will remain back and will not go to the common areas because we still feel that if we meet at those places the violence level may go high," Army Chief added.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi stated that the trust between India and China has taken on a new definition, emphasising the need for a broader understanding to de-escalate tensions and rebuild trust.

"After April 20, the trust between the two countries has to have a new definition. Therefore, there is a requirement for us to sit together and thereafter come to a broader understanding of how we want to calm down the situation and restore trust. We are now looking forward to the next special representatives meeting which should take place," Dwivedi said.

(With ANI inputs)