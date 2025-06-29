Stampede During Puri Rath Yatra: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Tragedy
Three persons were killed and several others injured after stampede happned during the Rath Yatra in Puri.
Trending Photos
A stampede was reported on Sunday morning during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, in which three people were killed including two women and several others injured.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement