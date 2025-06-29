Advertisement
PURI STAMPEDE

Stampede During Puri Rath Yatra: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Tragedy

Three persons were killed and several others injured after stampede happned during the Rath Yatra in Puri.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Stampede During Puri Rath Yatra: 3 Dead, Several Injured In Tragedy Image: ANI

A stampede was reported on Sunday morning during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, in which three people were killed including two women and several others injured.

