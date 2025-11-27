Stampede-Like Rush For Chips At UP Mass Wedding Leaves Guests Injured | Viral Video

Uttar Pradesh: A government-backed mass wedding event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur descended into chaos when a huge crowd surged forward to grab snacks. The ceremony, organised for 383 underprivileged couples, briefly turned into a stampede-like situation, leaving several people injured as attendees scrambled for chip packets.

The event, held under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme at the sports ground of Brahmanand Mahavidyalaya in Rath on Tuesday, November 25, went smoothly until the rituals concluded. The trouble began as soon as snacks were served, with people rushing toward the counters, overwhelming the organisers and triggering the commotion.

Climbing Over One Another

In a video that's going viral lately, many people were seen snatching the packets from one another and even pushing through the crowd. Men, Women, children and even the elderly were seen snatching multiple chips packets from each other. At one point it turned into a stampede like situation, with many people falling onto and over each other in a hurry to grab as many as possible packets in one go.

Some Got Injured

As per the reports even groom was seen sprinting away with a packet of chips as the disorder unfolded. Amid the commotion, a child sustained burns after hot tea spilled onto his hand. Witnesses said no officials were present at the spot to manage the crowd or oversee the distribution, allowing the situation to spiral.

Watch The Viral Video

अपनी ही शादी में चिप्स लूटता दुल्हा!



हमीरपुर में UP सरकार ने 383 जोड़ों की सामूहिक शादी कराई थी। समारोह के बाद दुल्हा समेत वर व वधु पक्ष के लोग चिप्स के पैकेट लूटकर भागते दिखाई दिए।



ऐसे भुक्कड़ लोग शादी समारोह में अपने रिश्तेदारों को भी बेइज्जत करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ते हैं। pic.twitter.com/ulQLQ0hRmY Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) November 26, 2025

Internet Reactions

After the video went viral on X, people showed mixed reactions to the situation.

One user wrote "Bharat mein free mein khane ke liye hod machi rahti hai," highlighting the true reality.

Some even mentioned, 'They were desperate for Bar snacks'

Another wrote, “If this had happened in Bihar, people from other states would’ve made a big deal out of it.”

"Member of the groom party must've been running short of bar snacks, and so there was a stampede like situation for the same," wrote another user.

