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Stampede-like situation at Ujjain's Nath Chandeshwar temple leaves devotees injured

 Several devotees were injured in a stampede-like incident near Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple during the heavy rush for Nag Panchami darshan, with victims alleging poor crowd management and delayed assistance.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 01:52 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Stampede-like situation at Ujjain's Nath Chandeshwar temple leaves devotees injured
Image Credit: Screengrab/X/ANI

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Stampede-like situation at Ujjain's Nath Chandeshwar temple leaves devotees injured
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