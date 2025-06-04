Advertisement
7 Dead, Several Injured As Stampede Like Situation Breaks Out In Bengaluru During RCB's Felicitation Ceremony

A stampede like situation broke out in Bengaluru as crowd thronged Stadium to cheer for their IPL team which won the trophy after 18 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2025, 05:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
7 Dead, Several Injured As Stampede Like Situation Breaks Out In Bengaluru During RCB's Felicitation Ceremony

A stampede-like situation broke out in Bengaluru as crowd thronged Stadium to cheer for their IPL team which won the trophy after 18 years. According to reports, at least 7 people were killed in the stampede as the crowd went uncontrollable.

Notably, heavy downpour added to the woes. Visuals from M Chinnaswamy Stadium showed a large number of Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans outside the stadium to cheer and welcome their team. The Karnataka State Cricket Association has organised a felicitation ceremony for all RCB players but the overcrowding made the situation worst.

This is a developing story.

