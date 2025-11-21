'Stand, Greet, Assist': Maharashtra Govt Issues Dictat Binding Officials To Show ‘Respect’ To MLAs, MPs

In a sweeping administrative directive, the Maharashtra government has issued a fresh resolution requiring all state departments and government-controlled bodies to extend “utmost respect and courtesy” to Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs). The move aims to strengthen good governance, improve administrative transparency, and ensure smoother coordination between elected representatives and the bureaucracy.

According to the circular, all officials must stand and greet visiting MLAs and MPs, listen attentively to their concerns, and offer assistance strictly within existing government rules. Even telephone conversations with legislators must be handled with politeness and respect, the directive emphasizes.

To improve accountability, every office is required to maintain a dedicated register for all correspondence from MLAs and MPs, with compulsory replies to be issued within two months. If a delay becomes unavoidable, the matter must be escalated to the department head, and the concerned legislator must be formally informed. Department heads will also be required to review all pending correspondence every quarter.

The resolution also lays down protocol for government events, mandating invitations to central and state ministers, guardian ministers, local MLAs, MPs, mayors, district council presidents, and municipal chairpersons. Proper seating arrangements in line with official protocol must be ensured at such functions.

In a bid to improve accessibility, officials have been instructed to reserve two hours on the first and third Thursday of every month exclusively for meetings with MLAs, MPs, and local citizens. Urgent matters may be addressed outside these slots, but the government has advised departments to avoid organizing major local-level programs during legislative sessions barring exceptional circumstances.

The circular underscores strict adherence to recommendations issued by the Legislative Privileges Committee, warning that violations will result in disciplinary action as per the Maharashtra Civil Services rules. Information required by MLAs and MPs to discharge welfare-related duties must be provided free of charge, except where restricted under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

Finally, the government has mandated that all state training programs include modules on courteous and proper conduct toward legislators, signalling a push to institutionalize respectful engagement between officials and elected representatives. The resolution, officials said, reflects Maharashtra’s commitment to creating a more respectful, accountable, and efficient administrative ecosystem—one that fosters better cooperation between the government machinery and the people’s representatives.