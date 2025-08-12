The Nation is going through a heated argument over the Supreme Court order to remove stray dogs from Delhi-NCR and their relocation to dedicated shelters within eight weeks. The ruling aimed to safeguard public safety has found strong support among the “mass” middle and lower-class citizens, but has sparked fierce opposition largely from the upper-class dog lovers and animal activists.

Protests erupted at Delhi’s India Gate, where self-proclaimed animal lovers held candle marches. Bollywood celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra, also voiced support for stray dogs on social media, urging compassion.

However, critics argue that these public figures often own foreign breeds rather than adopting local strays, questioning the sincerity of their activism.

Supporters of the court’s decision highlight the growing menace of dog bites. Official data reveals that 10,000 people are bitten by dogs daily in India, with 37.15 lakh cases reported last year alone. Dog bites lead to around 120 rabies deaths in three years and cost the nation approximately Rs 2 lakh crore annually in healthcare and economic losses. Anti-rabies injections alone cost the government Rs 150 crore yearly.

Advocates also point to safety concerns, recalling incidents like the death of 14-year-old Shahvez in Ghaziabad from rabies after a stray dog attack. They accuse elite activists of being disconnected from the struggles of common citizens who face stray dog threats daily.

Some suggest looking abroad for solutions. The Netherlands, now free of stray dogs, achieved this by taxing new dog ownership, imposing heavy fines for abandonment, promoting adoption of strays, and establishing a “dog police” force.

The debate remains polarised between those who see strays as a public hazard and those who view them as family. As protests and counterarguments grow, the question remains whether India can balance compassion for animals with the safety of its people.