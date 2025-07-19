Started With Rs. 7K Job After 61.5% B.Tech Score, Now Owns Two Flats Debt-Free: UP Man’s Story Inspires Internet | VIRAL

A Bareilly man in a post on Reddit shared a detailed account of his financial decisions that led him to buy two apartments and be debt-free at the age of 35, despite being from a middle-class background. In his post, he included his below-average percentage in classes 10th, 12th, and B.Tech. he also began his career with a Rs. 7,000 a month salary.

In the post title, "How I Bought Two Apartments (Noida & Bengaluru) and Became Debt-Free by 35," the man explained that his story is not a 'rags-to-riches' tale; rather, it's a "kept-going-when-it-was-easier-to-quit" tale.

"I was never the brightest kid. I was the kind of student teachers used as an example of what not to become. Born in 1990 in Jhumka City, Bareilly, I was constantly in trouble, always underperforming, and barely scraping through exams with written promises from my parents to do better next time," he wrote.

He also explained that his percentage from high school till his graduation stayed between 60-70, and he did not qualify for IIT. The Redditor landed his first job in Noida in 2013 and wrote, "I later left that job to pursue the course of PGDAC from CDAC Electronic City Bangalore. My Luck wasn't happy from me this time either, campus placements were brutal and cut-throat competition. I got rejected by 45+ companies before landing my second job. My second job was better and paid me fairly. I worked with some incredible mentors over 10 years who inspired me deeply."

Debt-Free Reddit User's Financial Advice

The man shared the advice of his then-senior told him, “Save money like it’s rent a non-negotiable aspect." In his post, he also advised staying away from credit cards as much as possible. Sharing his own technique, he said that he tracked every rupee, consumed home-cooked meals, and used instant delivery applications carefully.

The man also invested in tax-saver Fixed Deposits (FDs), and more.

Bareilly Man's Two Apartments

Later, he bought his first apartment in Noida in 2018 using a loan and the help of his father. Later, when he moved to Bengaluru for his new job, his then-pregnant wife insisted on buying their own home, which they did.

"I wasn’t gifted. I wasn’t fast. I wasn’t a topper. I didn’t crack IIT. I didn’t go abroad. I stayed consistent. I stayed disciplined. I stayed hungry not for praise, but for peace," he wrote.

He also said that at 35, he is debt-free with two apartments, married, and a father.

Netizens' Reaction

"This is really nice and wholesome!" a Reddit user commented.

"A great story of success by defining failures," another user said.

"OP this post is pretty vague and just flexing. You haven't shared how much equity you hold now apart from flats. As people who hold liquidity this post not for you, as OP's max NW is real estate," a Redditor said.

One user shared that he had a similar journey.