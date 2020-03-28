State and UTs helpline numbers during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: Several state and UT governments are taking up various steps to help people go past the coronavirus pandemic without much harm. In order to fight the COVID-19, various state/UT governments have started helpline numbers to provide help during the 21-day lockdown period in the country.

Here is the list of the state control room numbers:

Andaman and Nicobar Island - 03192234287, 09474280024

Andhra Pradesh - 08645246600, 08645247185

Arunachal Pradesh - 08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 0360- 2005160/59 , 0360-2292774

Assam - 03612237219, 94014044617

Bihar - 0612-2217781, 0612- 2233806 , 8544402232

Chandigarh - 0172-2704048

Chhatisgarh - 0771-282113

Dadara & Nagar Haveli - 0260-2642106, 0260-2630304

Daman and Diu - 0260-2230093

Delhi - 011-23831077

Goa - 08322419550

Gujarat - 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914

Haryana - 0172-2545938

Himachal Pradesh - 0177-2628940, 2629439, 26296288

Jammu - 0191-2549100,2562646, 2560596, 2544581

Jharkhand - 06512446923

Karnataka - 08022340676

Kerala - 04712364424

Lakshadweep -04896263742

Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2441419, 0755- 4926892

Maharashtra - 022-22027990

Manipur - 0385-2443441

Meghalaya - 0364-2502098

Mizoram - 0389-2345943

Nagaland - 03702291122

Odisha - 06742534177 / 9437111705

Puducherry - 04132253407

Punjab - 01722747798

Rajasthan - 0141-2227296/2225264/2385777/2385776

Sikkim - 03592-201145

Srinagar - 01942477261, 2486567, 2452295

Tamil Nadu - 044-28414513 / 28593990

Telangana - 040-23454088 (08:00 am to 08:00 pm)

Tripura - 0381-2416045

Uttar Pradesh - 0522-2237515

Uttrakhand - 0135-2710334

West Bengal - 033-22143526