Coronavirus

State and UTs helpline numbers during coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Several state and UT governments are taking up various steps to help people go past the coronavirus pandemic without much harm. In order to fight the COVID-19, various state/UT governments have started helpline numbers to provide help during the 21-day lockdown period in the country.

Here is the list of the state control room numbers:

Here is the list of the state control room numbers:

Andaman and Nicobar Island - 03192234287, 09474280024 

Andhra Pradesh - 08645246600, 08645247185

Arunachal Pradesh - 08257891310, 8974987127, 9436074396, 0360- 2005160/59 , 0360-2292774 

Assam - 03612237219, 94014044617 

Bihar - 0612-2217781, 0612- 2233806 , 8544402232 

Chandigarh - 0172-2704048 

Chhatisgarh - 0771-282113 

Dadara & Nagar Haveli - 0260-2642106, 0260-2630304 

Daman and Diu - 0260-2230093 

Delhi - 011-23831077 

Goa - 08322419550

Gujarat - 079-23251900, 23251908, 23251914 

Haryana - 0172-2545938 

Himachal Pradesh - 0177-2628940, 2629439, 26296288 

Jammu - 0191-2549100,2562646, 2560596, 2544581 

Jharkhand - 06512446923 

Karnataka - 08022340676 

Kerala - 04712364424 

Lakshadweep -04896263742 

Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2441419, 0755- 4926892 

Maharashtra - 022-22027990 

Manipur - 0385-2443441 

Meghalaya - 0364-2502098 

Mizoram - 0389-2345943 

Nagaland - 03702291122

Odisha - 06742534177 / 9437111705 

Puducherry - 04132253407 

Punjab - 01722747798 

Rajasthan - 0141-2227296/2225264/2385777/2385776 

Sikkim - 03592-201145 

Srinagar - 01942477261, 2486567, 2452295 

Tamil Nadu - 044-28414513 / 28593990 

Telangana - 040-23454088 (08:00 am to 08:00 pm) 

Tripura - 0381-2416045 

Uttar Pradesh - 0522-2237515 

Uttrakhand - 0135-2710334 

West Bengal - 033-22143526 

