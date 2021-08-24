State clearly if you support Punjab leaders' comments on Kashmir, Pakistan: JP Nadda hits out at Congress leadership

New Delhi: BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday (August 24) hit out at the Congress leadership over their “silence” on the recent controversial remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan by two of their Punjab leaders.

Two of Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s advisers - Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg - sparked a row after the former claimed that "Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people" while the latter took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for criticising Pakistan, alleging it is not in Punjab's interest.

Criticising the statements, Nadda asked the Congress leadership to come clear on the issue.

“Recent comments by Punjab Congress leaders, who enjoy the patronage of the topmost state leadership as well as the High Command in Delhi, are reprehensible. They are repeatedly making irresponsible statements that have grave implications on national security,” Nadda said in a tweet.

“I would urge the topmost national leadership of the Congress to state clearly whether they support the remarks on Kashmir and Pakistan made by Congress leaders in Punjab? Silence on the matter will be seen as implicit support to such objectionable remarks,” he added.

Mali's and Garg's comments have drawn angry reactions from some Congress leaders including Amarinder Singh and senior leader Manish Tewari as well.

According to media reports, the Chief Minister is upset with two advisors of Sidhu after they made “atrocious and ill-conceived" remarks on “sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan".

Singh reportedly asked Sidhu’s advisors to “stick to giving advice to Punjab Congress chief and not to speak on matters which they are not fully aware of.'' He asked them to think about “the implications of their comments" before making such statements.

