Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /‘Border affairs will reflect on larger ties’: India firm message to Beijing amid Arunachal location naming row

‘Border affairs will reflect on larger ties’: India firm message to Beijing amid Arunachal location naming row

On the India-China relations the spokesperson said stressed that broader bilateral ties between the two countries will be drawn from the state of border affairs.

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 10:28 PM IST
‘Border affairs will reflect on larger ties’: India firm message to Beijing amid Arunachal location naming row
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
No slow encroachment by China in Arunachal Pradesh; Army and ITBP geared up to guard border: Report
2
3
4
5