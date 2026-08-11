/‘Border affairs will reflect on larger ties’: India firm message to Beijing amid Arunachal location naming row

“In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasized in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious and that the maintenance of peace and tranquility in these areas is of the utmost importance. We have also stated that the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties. This was also reiterated at the recently held 36th WMCC meeting on India-China border affairs, which was held on 6th, and you're already aware of the statement that we put out,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.