'State treasury not empty': Stalin rebuts Vijay’s criticism of Tamil Nadu finances

A sharp exchange of words broke out between Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin as he hit back at Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s remarks on Tamil Nadu’s finances.

Stalin firmly rejected the new government’s claim of an “empty treasury,” asserting that the state’s finances remain stable and accusing the incoming administration of trying to create a false narrative.

Hours after Vijay took office and announced plans to release a White Paper on the state’s finances.

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Former CM responded through a detailed post on X, while congratulating Vijay on becoming Chief Minister and welcoming his early announcements, Stalin emphasised that the DMK government had already presented a transparent picture of Tamil Nadu’s finances in the Budget tabled earlier this year.

“Do not begin your tenure by claiming there is no money in the government treasury. Funds are available. What matters is the capability and determination to govern effectively,” Stalin wrote in his X post.

The former Chief Minister also questioned Vijay’s extensive election promises, asking how they could have been made if the TVK leader was truly aware of the state’s fiscal position.

“We had clearly presented Tamil Nadu’s financial position in the February Budget. Didn’t you know this before making promises to the people? Do not attempt to mislead voters or divert attention,” he remarked.

Stalin defended his government’s track record, stating that the previous DMK administration had sustained welfare schemes and development projects despite severe challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic, repeated natural disasters like floods, and what he described as a “biased approach” by the BJP-led Union government towards Tamil Nadu.

Taking an indirect swipe at Vijay’s campaign promise of making only “practically feasible assurances”, Stalin said the new Chief Minister would soon understand the complexities involved in governance and implementing promises.

"You have now entered administration and governance. You will soon realise the difficulties and responsibilities involved in fulfilling promises made to the people. The people of Tamil Nadu and I will be watching," he said.

Shortly after taking oath at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here, Vijay had alleged that the previous government had left behind a debt burden of nearly Rs 10 lakh crore and an "empty treasury", adding that his government would soon present a White Paper on the state’s fiscal health.

"I am not a divine messenger. I am one among you," Vijay had said in his maiden address as Chief Minister while seeking time to stabilise the administration and improve the financial condition of the state.

(with IANS inputs)

