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  • /States can close or withdraw FIRs against student protesters, says SC

States can close or withdraw FIRs against student protesters, says SC

The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions relating to alleged police force on July 20 against students protesting examination paper leaks.
 

Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST
States can close or withdraw FIRs against student protesters, says SC
Image Credit: IANS

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States can close or withdraw FIRs against student protesters, says SC
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