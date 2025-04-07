States Opposing Waqf Bill Act Showing 'Utter Contempt' For Constitution: BJP MP Trivedi

New Delhi: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday lashed out at the opposition to the Waqf Bill in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing state governments like Tamil Nadu and J&K of displaying that they have "utter contempt" for the Constitution by challenging legislation passed by Parliament.

Addressing the media, Trivedi said,"...The Waqf Bill has been passed after due process, which is constitutionally established. But there are state governments which are opposing it, whether it is the Tamil Nadu government or J&K. It clearly shows that they have utter contempt for the Constitution."

He underscored that under the Constitution of India, state governments are not empowered to oppose a law enacted by Parliament.

"Because, as per the Constitution, no state government can oppose any law passed by the Parliament of India. And the type of scenes that have been witnessed in the J&K Assembly, if they are tearing it apart, means these are the people under whose hands the Constitution is in danger," Trivedi said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone said that the party is against the Waqf Amendment Act, adding that this Act is an attack on secularism and federalism.

He also accused the Centre of "brazenly violating" the rule of law, federalism, and secularism over the Waqf Amendment Act, adding that the act violates the Constitution, democracy, and the rule of law.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. They also protested Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties.