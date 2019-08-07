Stateswoman extraordinaire: Condolences pour in from world leaders

Sushma Swaraj, the fiery and beloved leader who donned several hats in her long political career, died at the age of 67 in the national capital on Tuesday. Swaraj's death has come as a massive shock for the entire country with a massive outpouring of grief from all quarters.

Condolences poured in from international leaders, many of whom fondly remembered her as a tall leader and "a fine advocate for her nation."

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep condolence on the death of Swaraj. In her message, she extended sympathy to the bereaved family members. “She (Sushma) was a good friend of Bangladesh. With her death, Bangladesh has lost a good friend. Bangladesh will recall her contributions in taking the relationship between the two countries into a new height," Prime Minister Hasina said.

British Secretary of State for the Home Department Priti Patel said, " The Iron Lady of India & a dear personal friend. She will be remembered for her public service to the people of India. She emboldened, empowered & has been a champion for us all. A truly inspirational leader. Om Shanti - my dear friend."

“Deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Behinji Sushma Swaraj. A tall leader and a great orator and people’s person. My profound condolences to the people of India and her family and friends. Expressing my profound condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sad demise of honourable Sushma Swaraj. She represented India with immense dignity and grace,” said former Afghanistan president Hamid Karzai.

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid said, “Deeply grieved to hear the demise of my good friend Sushma Swaraj; Stateswoman extraordinaire, diplomat par excellence; A warm human being. Key architect of renewed Maldives-India friendship. May she rest in peace!”

“The world has lost a political giant in the death of @SushmaSwaraj,” tweeted Fiji Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. “She represented the best of India to the world, and history will forever remember her bold leadership. I thank her for the role she played to strengthen the Fiji-India friendship to where it stands today.”

Australian Foreign Minister and Minister for Women wrote, “Sad news this morning about the passing of former Indian External Affairs Minister @Sushmaswaraj , a fine advocate for her nation & a person of great warmth & humanity. My deepest condolences to her family & the people of India at their loss.”

Former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said, “Saddened to learn of @SushmaSwaraj’s passing. Throughout her long and inspired service to the Indian people, she brought wit, warmth and strength in her many distinguished roles. Respected by all, she will be deeply missed and forever admired.”

Former Israeli ambassador to India Daniel Carmon tweeted, “Saddened by the passing away of former #EAM @SushmaSwaraj ji. An #Indian leader who was always impressively accessible to all #Indian citizens worldwide. I will not forget her friendship to Israel In #Parliament & in #Government & her visit to #Jerusalem, 2016. She will be missed.”

The Premier of Alberta Jason Kennedy tweeted, “Condolences to my friends in the Government of India on the untimely death of former Foreign Minister @SushmaSwaraj. Sushma ji was a widely admired leader, and a good friend of Canada. RIP.”

Andrew Scheer, Leader of Canada’s Conservatives and Leader of the Official Opposition, wrote, “Sad to learn Sushma Swaraj has died. She was a strong voice for India and champion for women around the world. On behalf of Canada’s Conservatives, I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones, and the people of India and Canada who were impacted by her leadership.”

"Indian leader , former External Affaires Minister , who always called me “My Brother “ , Sushma Swaraj , is not with us Anymore. Rest In Peace “ My dear Sister “ India and Bahrain will miss you," wrote Bahrain Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid.

The former External Affairs Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Sushma Swaraj suffered a massive cardiac arrest at around 9 pm on Tuesday. After her health deteriorated, she was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, where she was declared dead.