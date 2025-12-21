Advertisement
Station Master Saves Man's Life, Internet Says Thank You – Watch What Happens Next!
Station Master Saves Man’s Life, Internet Says 'Thank You' – Watch What Happens Next!

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Station Master Saves Man’s Life, Internet Says 'Thank You' – Watch What Happens Next!Screenshots from video (Photos Credit: @SWRRLY/X)

A video from Pandavapura railway station is winning hearts on the internet as a station master’s brave act saved a passenger from a potentially life-threatening situation. The incident's footage has been shared aby the South Western Railway on X, and the netizens are praising the quick thinking and dedication of the station master.

In a post on X, the South Western Railway described the incident as “alert, brave, and vigilant,” highlighting the remarkable presence of mind displayed by the station master. According to the post, the incident took place on December 13, 2025, and the Station Master Abhijit Singh at Pandavapura acted swiftly to prevent what could have been a serious accident.

"On 13th December 2025, Sri Abhijit Singh, Station Master at Pandavapura, displayed extraordinary presence of mind and unwavering devotion to duty by saving a passenger from a life-threatening situation near moving Train No. 16219. His timely intervention and selfless action averted a potential tragedy, showcasing true dedication to duty and humanity," it added in the post. 

In the video, it can be seen that the passenger had slipped dangerously close to the moving train while he was attempting to get inside, putting his life at severe risk. It was Singh’s quick act and immediate response that prevented the mishap, and his actions have since become an inspiring example of vigilance and responsibility.

Watch Video Here: 

Netizens' Reaction 

Social media users have responded enthusiastically to the video, expressing gratitude and admiration for the station master’s bravery. 

"Great work by the railway officials—their quick thinking and presence of mind helped save a passenger from a life-threatening accident," a person commented under the video. 

"Thank you Shri. Abhijit Singh avare, deeply grateful," another one said. 

"Good work thank you," an X user commented. 

