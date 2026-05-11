'Stay calm and avoid panic': Rajnath Singh reviews energy supply chains amid Middle East crisis

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday chaired the 5th meeting of IGoM in Delhi to review the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to use oil wisely and judiciously and emphasised the need to conserve the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

In a post on X, Rajnath Singh said, "I urge the people to remain calm and avoid any kind of panic as the government is taking concrete steps to prevent shortages or disruptions in supply chains."

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The 5th meeting of IGoM was held today to review the existing risks to energy supply chains and domestic availability of essential commodities in the wake of the conflict in West Asia.



The Government under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi has been doing commendable work… pic.twitter.com/L6OG25VJk2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 11, 2026

Referring to the PM Modi's Sunday message to save energy and fuel, He further said, "PM Shri Modi’s appeal for collective participation of the people to help the country face global disruptions and challenges is going to be a significant step towards self-reliance and ensuring energy security. It is PM’s broader message about conservation during a difficult global period."

Defence Minister also assured that the government is taking all necessary steps to safeguard the country's energy and supply chains security at the time of global uncertainty.

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PM Modi's appeal to people amid West Asia tensions

On Sunday, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, Telangana, PM Modi made a seven appeals to the country. He urged the people to reduce reliance on imports and adopt responsible consumption habits in a bid to strengthen economy amid global supply chain disruptions and increasing prices, given the international conflicts.

The Prime Minister called on citizens to reassess non-essential spending, including avoiding foreign travel for a year. He also urged people to find ways to cut foreign expenditure, such as avoiding destination weddings abroad and reducing excessive gold purchases for a year. Additionally, PM Modi also called for reviving work-from-home practices.

He later asked people to reduce edible oil consumption, prefer public transport, carpooling, adopt electric vehicles and consider natural farming practices in order to reduce the country's import burden and conserve foreign exchange.

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