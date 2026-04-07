'Stay where you are for next 48 hours': MEA issues advisory for Indians in Iran

The Embassy of India in Iran has issued an advisory for Indian Nationals in Iran, advising them to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours.

The Advisory came in the backdrop of recent escalations between Iran and US.

India in Iran also asked nationals to avoid 'all electric, military installations, and upper floors of multi-storey buildings' and remain indoors and coordinate any highway movement with the embassy.

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Advisory as on 07 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/xsrpoOvx0f — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 7, 2026

The advisory additionally advised individuals residing in the embassy-hired hotels to stay indoors and stay in contact with on-site embassy teams.

"Those in Embassy-hired hotels should stay put indoors while maintaining regular contact with on-site embassy teams. All are requested to monitor official updates closely. The Embassy's emergency numbers below (989128109115, 989128109102, 989128109109, 989932179359) remain operational," the advisory read.

The developments come as Trump's 'Tuesday deadline' looms and nears its end.

Hours before the deadline US President on Truth Social said, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will. However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!"

Despite the forcefulness of his comments, Trump stopped short of committing to concrete action, suggesting that any potential strike might still be halted at the last minute depending on how events unfold.

He characterized the developing situation as “the most important moment in the long and complex history of the world,” casting the crisis in sweeping historical terms.

Meanwhile, Iran has closed all diplomatic and other communication channels with the US and warned US and its allies of an 'unforgettable hit from the civilization of Iran.'

Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that it has facilitated the movement of thousands of Indian nationals from West Asia amid the ongoing conflict.

Addressing an inter‑ministerial press briefing, Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R Mahajan said, “Our embassy in Tehran has so far facilitated the movement of 1,862 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia and Azerbaijan for onward travel to India. This includes 935 Indian students and 472 Indian fishermen.”

He added, “The Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor developments in the Gulf and West Asia region. Our efforts remain focused on ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of the large Indian community in the region.”

Mahajan noted that the government is coordinating closely with states and Union Territories (UTs) while operating a dedicated control room. “We remain in close contact with state governments and union territories for sharing the latest advisories and for coordinating with our embassies and consulates. The dedicated special control room in the ministry is working in tandem with our missions and posts to support Indian nationals across the region,” he said.

He said missions and posts are running round‑the‑clock helplines and responding to queries over email and social media.

(with ANI inputs)