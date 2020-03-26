Stay wherever you are or we will forcibly quarantine you: Andhra Pradesh CM's message to people during COVID-19 lockdown

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appealed to people to stay put wherever they are to help to fight the coronavirus and assured that all measures are being taken from government side besides seeking cooperation from the people by staying back at home.

Speaking after a high-level review meeting here on Thursday, he said if people keep moving it will be difficult to track the contact points and situation would turn more challenging.

The chief minister issued a warning, especially after hundreds of Andhra Pradesh origin people residing in Hyderabad, wanted to get back to their respective homes in Andhra Pradesh.

"Those who managed to cross the border yesterday have been sent for isolation for 14 days. They will not be able to go homes so what's the point of coming here," reasoned Jagan.

Till today evening hundreds are still gathered at Andhra-Telangana border.

"People should stay home and helpline numbers 104 for medical emergencies and 1902 for other emergencies are active round the clock for the public," the cm reminded.

"If people observe home isolation it will be easy to track the needy and their contact point. We were never before in such an emergency," he said.

There are ten positive cases so far and the officials have tracked 27, 819 foreign returnees in Andhra Pradesh- Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore. The government has put in place isolation wards and dedicated medicare with critical care at four places. The facilities at the hospitals, isolation wards are well equipped to meet the requirements but the three-week self-isolation would be a great contribution, he said.

Ten Departments are integrated to look into the non-medical emergencies and we have lifted a ban on goods vehicles, the chief minister informed.