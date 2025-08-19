'Steady Progress Guided By Respect': PM Modi After Meeting Chinese FM Wang Yi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations. PM Modi said that he is looking forward to the next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO summit. PM Modi hailed the progress made in India-China ties since his meeting with President Xi Jinping in Kazan last year.

"Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit," said PM Modi on X.

The Prime Minister further said that stable India-China ties will help in global peace and prosperity. "Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," said PM Modi on X.

Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO… pic.twitter.com/FyQI6GqYKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day visit. Earlier he met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval.