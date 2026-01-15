Stealth Killers Exposed: Meet India’s New Air Defence Can Render F-35, Su-57 And J-35 Helpless, Outpacing THAAD And Iron Dome

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to Mission Sudarshan Chakra during his last Independence Day address from the Red Fort. The mention made it clear that protecting India’s airspace for the long term is now a top priority. The announcement led to focussed work across India’s defence research system, with scientists and military planners working together to tackle new and growing aerial threats. That effort has now begun to show concrete results.

The urgency behind modernising air defence increased following Operation Sindoor. Soon after, India formally announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, bringing together the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other defence agencies under a common objective. Modern warfare now depends heavily on stealth aircraft, drones and long-range precision weapons. China flies more fifth-generation fighter jets near India’s borders, and reports also point to a growing fleet of Beijing’s stealth drones.

Stealth platforms are designed to reduce radar visibility. Their low radar cross section makes detection difficult for conventional systems, limiting reaction time for air defences. This reality has altered air warfare across the world. Conflicts such as the Russia-Ukraine war and recent Israeli operations in West Asia have underlined how decisive air and missile capabilities can be.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As a result, demand for stealth aircraft, advanced drones and hypersonic weapons has increased worldwide. India has responded on multiple fronts. Development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft continues, while parallel efforts to counter stealth threats have accelerated. One of the most important outcomes of this push is the creation of an Anti-Stealth Radar Grid.

India’s air defence architecture is now moving toward a more networked model. An notable addition is the Passive Coherent Location Radar, which forms the backbone of the Anti-Stealth Radar Grid, also referred to as the Low Observable Detection Network. Its purpose is to detect modern stealth and low-observable aerial platforms early enough to allow timely response.

The grid operates through multiple layers. Sensors work across different frequency bands to close detection gaps. Existing VHF surveillance radars provide wide-area monitoring. Long-range low-level radars add depth, while systems such as the Vostok-D strengthen coverage. The PCLR is designed to address the specific weaknesses that stealth aircraft exploit, offering a capability that goes beyond traditional radar-centric air defence models.

Unlike conventional radars, it does not emit signals. Instead, it relies on signals already present in the environment such as commercial FM radio broadcasts. When an aircraft passes through this signal field, it causes measurable disturbances. The system analyses these changes to identify movement and location. Because it does not transmit, the PCLR is difficult to detect and track, allowing for continuous silent surveillance.

An effective air defence system relies on several interconnected layers. Sensors and radars detect incoming threats. Command and control centres assess the data. Interceptors and air defence weapons carry out engagement when required. This structure protects military bases, population centres and critical infrastructure.

India’s need for robust air defence is defined by its geography and security environment. Long borders, ongoing regional tensions and the rapid spread of missile and drone technology make early detection essential. A strong air defence network helps protect sovereignty and reduces the risk of surprise attacks.

India already operates a layered mix of air defence systems. The Akash missile system provides indigenous coverage. The S-400 adds long-range capability. Barak-8 strengthens medium-range defence, while SPYDER systems address quick-reaction threats. Together, they form a comprehensive shield.

The Anti-Stealth Radar Grid adds a new dimension to this structure. Advanced fighter aircraft such as the American F-35, Russian Su-57 and Chinese J-35 are designed to minimise detection, but low-frequency and passive systems reduce that advantage. PCLR’s multistatic design, using multiple receivers to track targets from different angles, makes suppression difficult. Its reliance on low-frequency signals further improves the chances of detecting stealth platforms.

Because the PCLR does not emit radiation, it is resistant to anti-radiation missiles and electronic detection systems. Traditional jamming methods are also less effective, as disrupting civilian broadcast bands presents both technical and political complications.

The system is designed to complement existing radars rather than replace them. VHF radars provide early warning, high-frequency radars deliver precise tracking and PCLR confirms and refines detection. Data fusion across sensors improves accuracy and reduces false alarms.

Integration trials are presently in progress. Sensor coordination, command links and real-time tracking are being tested. Once fully operational, the Anti-Stealth Radar Grid will become a major step in India’s move toward a fully networked and layered air surveillance system, improving the country’s ability to monitor and protect its airspace in an era of advanced aerial threats.