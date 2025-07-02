Stealth, Speed, Self-Reliance: INS Udaygiri Bolsters Indian Navy

On July 1, 2025, the Indian Navy received Yard 12652, also known as INS Udaygiri, the second stealth frigate under Project 17A. This advanced warship was built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

Project 17A is an upgraded version of the earlier Shivalik-class (Project 17) frigates already serving in the Navy. INS Udaygiri is the second out of seven frigates being constructed at MDL in Mumbai and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata under this project.

According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), this delivery marks a significant boost to India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and naval strength.

The INS Udaygiri is a powerful warship designed to handle a wide range of missions. It can operate in open seas—what experts call a ‘Blue Water’ environment (which means the ship can travel and operate far from the country’s coast, across deep ocean waters)—and is built to face both traditional military threats and modern challenges like piracy or terrorism, especially in areas that are important to India’s security at sea.

This new Udaygiri carries forward the legacy of an older ship with the same name. The original INS Udaygiri was a steam-powered ship that served the Indian Navy with pride for 31 years before it was retired on August 24, 2007. The new version is a modern, high-tech upgrade—a tribute to its proud predecessor.

The Project 17A (P-17A) warships are a big improvement over the earlier Project 17 class. They come with advanced stealth features that make them harder to detect and are equipped with modern weapons and sensors that boost their combat abilities. This marks a major step forward in the Indian Navy’s ability to design warships on its own, thanks to the efforts of the Warship Design Bureau.

These new ships are also being built using a modern method called ‘Integrated Construction’. This means many parts of the ship are pre-assembled and fitted with equipment before being joined together. Doing this speeds up the overall building process.

The INS Udaygiri is a great example of this success—it was handed over to the Indian Navy in just 37 months after its launch, which is a record time for a complex warship of this kind.

The hull (or body) of the Project 17A warships is about 4.5% bigger than the older Project 17 ships. This slightly larger size allows for better space and stability.

These new ships are also equipped with more advanced weapons and sensors, giving them stronger fighting and detection abilities. Their design has been improved to make them look sleeker and more difficult to spot, making them more effective in stealth operations than the earlier P17 class.

These ships use a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion system, which means they can run on either a diesel engine or a gas turbine, depending on the speed and power needed. Each engine is connected to a special type of propeller called a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP), which allows better control of the ship's movement.

They are also equipped with a modern Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS). This advanced system helps monitor and manage all the key parts of the ship—like engines, power supply, and safety systems—making operations smoother and more efficient.

The ship is equipped with a strong and modern set of weapons. It has a supersonic surface-to-surface missile system that can hit enemy ships and other targets at sea. To protect itself from threats coming from the air, it has a medium-range surface-to-air missile system that can shoot down enemy aircraft or incoming missiles.

In addition, the ship has a 76 mm main gun for general-purpose firing, and a mix of 30 mm and 12.7 mm fast-firing guns. These smaller weapons are designed for close-range defence and are very effective against threats like small boats, drones, or missiles that come close to the ship.

Self-Reliance In Shipbuilding And Job Creation:

The delivery of INS Udaygiri is a proud example of India’s growing strength in designing and building its own warships. It highlights the country's engineering skills and the solid support of a domestic defence industry.

This achievement was made possible with the help of over 200 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) working together as part of the shipbuilding process. Most of the major weapons and sensors on the ship have been made in India by local manufacturers, showing the country’s commitment to Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) and creating jobs through Indian-made technology.

Boost To Jobs And Economy

The construction of INS Udaygiri under Project 17A has created a big boost for employment and the economy. Around 4,000 people got direct jobs, while more than 10,000 others found work through related industries and support services. This project has brought many benefits—including self-reliance in defence, economic growth, job creation, and the expansion of MSMEs and supporting industries across the country.

The work on the remaining five P-17A warships is currently ongoing at Mazagon Dock in Mumbai and GRSE in Kolkata, and all of them are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of 2026.

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany.)