Stepfathers kill stepsons in Delhi-NCR in two separate incidents

The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been rocked by two separate, chilling cases of domestic violence in which stepfathers are accused of murdering their young stepsons. These incidents, reported in Delhi's Shastri Park and Haryana's Faridabad, have left local communities in a deep shock due to the extreme brutality involved.

In Northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, a 12-year-old seventh-grade student named Altamash was discovered dead in a forested area. His stepfather is accused of luring the boy away from school before brutally attacking him with a sharp weapon. According to police sources, the victim suffered fatal injuries, including having his eyes gouged out and a fractured hand.

The victim’s mother said the suspect had repeatedly threatened to kill her children, but she initially dismissed the threats as empty words.

"He had always had a problem with my children," she said.

"He brought my son from school and killed him. He even informed me after the act via a video call."

The victim’s brother, Aman, learned of the crime after the suspect allegedly shared a photograph of the body at around 3:00 am. The body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the suspect remains at large. Delhi Police have deployed forensic teams and are questioning several associates in an effort to locate the absconding accused.

Similarly, in Haryana, police in Faridabad's Sector 58 have detained a man for the brutal murder of his two-year-old stepson on January 25. The toddler victim was one of the three children from his mother's first marriage.

Investigators said the stepfather had a documented pattern of hostility toward the child and frequently assaulted him over trivial matters. On the day of the incident, the toddler was beaten so severely that he lost consciousness. Despite being rushed to the hospital by family members, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police confirmed that the child’s body showed multiple injuries indicative of a prolonged and violent assault. A murder case has been filed, and the accused is being interrogated to ascertain the full motive.

Both incidents have caused widespread outrage in their respective neighborhoods, with residents calling for the harshest possible legal action against the perpetrators.