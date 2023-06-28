Steps Taken By Ministry Of Tribal Affairs For Eradication Of Sickle Cell Disease

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre has taken several steps to eliminate Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) by the year 2047. To achieve this goal, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs has started several welfare programmes and universal screening of nearly 7 crore people in the age group of 0-40 years in most affected tribal pockets in India. While introducing the Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined the government's aim to eradicate sickle cell disease in India. In her Budget speech, FM Sitharaman stressed that the eradication of this disease, which is prevalent among tribal communities, will give greater impetus to strengthening healthcare and health awareness in tribal regions.

Among other steps, FM Siharaman said that the mission to eradicate SCD will entail counselling and collaborative efforts of central ministries and state governments. Finance Minister's announcements received a huge round of applause from the Treasury Benches and Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya later said the early detection and treatment of SDC is of utmost importance for improving our health as a nation.

What Is A Sickle Cell Disease?

Sickle Cell Anemia or Sickle Cell Disease is prevalent mostly in the tribal communities of India. It affects haemoglobin (responsible for carrying oxygen into the body) in red blood cells (RBC), which can result in morbidity and mortality via distinct pathways. This condition affects more than 100,000 people in the United States and 20 million people worldwide.

According to health experts, SCD is a genetic condition mostly affecting the tribal population in India where about 1 in 86 births among STs have SCD. The infection turns the RBCs from round flexible discs into stiff and sticky sickled cells due to which the affected person's blood lacks enough red blood cells to carry adequate oxygen to the tissues. As a result of this, the affected person develops anaemia.

Newborns who are born with sickle cell anaemia or SCD might not show symptoms for many months. However, they later show symptoms like extreme tiredness, fussiness and painfully swollen hands and feet. They might also suffer from jaundice.

What Are The Symptoms?

Sickle cell anaemia is an inherited disease which makes the red blood cells look like sickles or crescent moons. There is no cure as such for people affected with sickle cell anemia. Due to this disease, the person becomes anaemic due to a shortage of red blood cells. The RBSc start dying in a span of 10 to 20 days, making the affected person's body tired and overcome by fatigue. This disease can be cured by stem cell or bone marrow transplants but these too come with several risks.

Sickle Cell Disease Support Corner

As part of the measures to address this issue, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has launched the Sickle Cell Disease Support Corner to bridge the gap between patients and health care services in tribal areas. The Portal provides a web-based patient-powered registration system which will collate all information related to SCD among tribal people in India, including proving them a platform to register themselves if they have the disease or the trait.

According to the Government of India website, ''The support corner envisioned as a one-stop portal with information around SCD in Tribal Regions of India. The portal will give access to real-time data to every visitor through a dashboard, and online self-registration facility, and will act as a knowledge repository with information about the disease and various government initiatives. The National Council on Sickle Cell Disease has also been constituted which includes senior officials from the GoI and health care private and public bodies for timely and effective action.'''

Till now, more than one crore tribal people have been screened for SCD, of whom 8.75 per cent have tested positive. The Sickle Cell Disease Support Corner project was launched with a special focus on Chattisgarh, where a sizable population is tribal.

Under this project, anyone who tests positive for or is a carrier of SCD will be given a colour-coded card. Pregnant women will also be screened for this disease in the tribal belts. Screening of persons will be done through point tests. Both men and women will be tested, and in case both are found to be positive, they would be urged to avoid entering into wedlock as their children might also inherit the same disease.

Under this project, funds will be disbursed through the National Health Mission, and states will receive 60 per cent of the funds from the central government and the remaining 40 per cent will come from the states.