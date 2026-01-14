Stitched Sailing Vessel INSV 'Kaundinya' Successfully Concludes Historic 18-day Voyage To Muscat

The Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel INSV Kaundinya successfully completed its historic 18-day voyage and reached Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday. The ship departed from Gujarat's Porbandar on December 29, 2025.

Skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, with Commander Y. Hemant Kumar—who has been associated with the project since its conceptualisation—serving as Officer-in-Charge of the expedition, the crew comprises four officers and thirteen naval sailors. Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal, who was part of the crew, shared daily updates about the ship on social media.

Reflecting on the voyage, Commodore Amit Srivastava of the Indian Navy said, "The architects and officers of the Indian Navy, DRDO, and others were involved in constructing this ship. Its testing was done by teams of the Indian Navy. It is a historic moment when the ship completed its journey from Porbandar to Muscat in 16 days. The Indian Navy-trained crew can face any challenges. The ship, after undergoing necessary checks and repairs, will start its return journey to India."

INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship based on a 5th-century CE ship depicted in the paintings of Ajanta Caves. The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran. Over several months, the team painstakingly stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin. The ship was launched in February 2025 at Goa.

The Indian Navy played a central role in the project, overseeing the design, technical validation, and construction process. With no surviving blueprints of such vessels, the design had to be inferred from iconographic sources. The Navy collaborated with the shipbuilder to recreate the hull form and traditional rigging and ensured the design was validated through hydrodynamic model testing at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, and internal technical assessment.

The newly inducted vessel incorporates several culturally significant features. Her sails display motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, her bow bears a sculpted Simha Yali, and a symbolic Harappan-style stone anchor adorns her deck—each element evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India.

Named after Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, the ship serves as a tangible symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.