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  • /Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in 7 hours; Sensex falls 1,124 points | DNA Explained

Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in 7 hours; Sensex falls 1,124 points | DNA Explained

The Sensex plunged 1,124 points as investors lost around ₹7 lakh crore in seven hours, amid rising crude oil prices, foreign fund outflows and continued US-Iran tensions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 10:59 PM IST
Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in 7 hours; Sensex falls 1,124 points | DNA Explained

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in 7 hours; Sensex falls 1,124 points | DNA Explained
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