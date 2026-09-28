/Stock Market Crash: Rs 7 lakh crore wiped out in 7 hours; Sensex falls 1,124 points | DNA Explained

The fall in equities resulted in investors losing around ₹7.5 lakh crore. The total market capitalisation of all companies listed on the BSE, which stood at around ₹483 lakh crore at Friday's close, fell to nearly ₹475 lakh crore. The decline in investors' wealth was equivalent to around 14% of India's budget expenditure for the current year and was slightly below the country's defence budget.