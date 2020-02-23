Stone pelting begins between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad

Stone pelting begins between pro and anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Delhi's Jafrabad on Sunday (February 23). Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of women blocked a road in Jafrabad and and vowed not to end the protest till the Centre revokes the CAA and the National Register of Citizens.

The sit-in forced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to block the The entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad Metro station were closed on Sunday morning after more than 500 protesters blocked the road below the Metro line and vowed not to end the agitation till the Centre revokes the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The stone pelting started after a group of CAA supporters reached near the protest site and started raising slogans in favour of the CAA. It is still unclear that which side started pelting stones first but the situation turned ugly within no time as both sides started pelting at each other.