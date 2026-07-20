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  • /Stone-pelting breaks out at Connaught Place as Delhi Police urge calm amid CJP protest

Stone-pelting breaks out at Connaught Place as Delhi Police urge calm amid CJP protest

Videos from the area showed a group of youths throwing stones from behind police barricades and, in some instances, moving closer to the barricades before hurling them.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Shweta Kumari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Stone-pelting breaks out at Connaught Place as Delhi Police urge calm amid CJP protest
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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