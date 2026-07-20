/Stone-pelting breaks out at Connaught Place as Delhi Police urge calm amid CJP protest

Stone-pelting broke out in Delhi's Connaught Place on Monday as protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) intensified, with the Delhi Police appealing to demonstrators to remain peaceful and cooperate with authorities in maintaining law and order.
Videos shared by the police showed a group of youths throwing stones from behind police barricades and, at times, stepping forward to hurl projectiles towards security personnel.
The incident came amid reports of clashes between protesters and police during the CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march, in which several police personnel and demonstrators were reportedly injured after protesters allegedly attempted to breach barricades. Protesters, meanwhile, alleged that the police used force to disperse the gathering at Jantar Mantar.
In a video message, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan appealed to CJP supporters to continue their demonstrations peacefully.
"The Delhi Police appeals to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully," he said.
He urged protesters not to indulge in unlawful or violent acts and to follow the directions issued by police personnel on duty.
"They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the instructions given by the police personnel deployed on duty," he added.
The police also appealed to the public not to circulate rumours or unverified information about the protests.
"Citizens are requested to rely only on credible sources of information and to cooperate with the Delhi Police in maintaining peace, harmony, and law and order," Ranjan said.
In a separate statement on X, the Delhi Police reiterated its appeal for restraint.
"All participants are requested to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, refrain from indulging in any unlawful or violent activities and comply with the lawful directions issued by police officers/personnel deployed on duty."
The force also advised people not to believe or share rumours, misinformation or unverified content, urging citizens to rely only on authentic sources of information.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police rejected social media claims alleging "sporadic violence" and unlawful detentions during the handling of the Jantar Mantar protest.
"Some segments from the media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place, and the protest is being handled professionally. All are requested not to fall prey to any rumour/misgivings and to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site," the statement said.
The unrest unfolded even as a CJP delegation met Union Health Minister and Rajya Sabha Leader of the House JP Nadda to press its demands.
In a post on X, Nadda said the protesters had approached the government for talks for the first time on Monday morning. The meeting began at around 11.50 am and, according to him, was held in a cordial atmosphere.
"There was detailed verbal discussion first and a written petition was given to me at about 4 pm. I requested all the protesters to end their protest and assist the administration in restoring normalcy," Nadda said.
Following the meeting, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said the delegation had placed three demands before the minister: the immediate release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation or dismissal of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of more than 20 NEET aspirants who, according to the party, had lost their lives.
"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately. Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives," Das told ANI.
Das later said on X that the delegation remained at Nadda's residence for about four hours.
"The demands have been conveyed, including immediate resignation/sacking of Dharmendra Pradhan. The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met!" he wrote.
The developments coincided with the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, where proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were repeatedly disrupted as Opposition parties demanded discussions on several issues, including the alleged NEET-UG examination paper leak.
(With agencies' inputs)
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