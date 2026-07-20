/Stone-pelting breaks out at Connaught Place as Delhi Police urge calm amid CJP protest

"We met JP Nadda twice. During the meeting, we stated our three demands. First, that Sonam Wangchuk be released immediately. Second, we demand that Dharmendra Pradhan must resign; he should either be dismissed from the Cabinet or resign voluntarily. The protest will continue until his resignation is secured. Third, we demand compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of the NEET aspirants, more than 20 of whom have lost their lives," Das told ANI.