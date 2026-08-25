/Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Surat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel on board, safe

Stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express near Utran station in Surat, damaging windowpanes of two coaches. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was travelling on the train at the time but remained safe as she was seated in the Executive Coach. The incident involving Train No. 22961 took place between Utran and Kosad between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm.
The impact damaged the glass windows of coaches C-6 and C-10. Following the incident, a team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) reached the spot and detained a suspected man, aged around 30, near the railway tracks.
Surat: Stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22961) near Utran station in Surat. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was travelling on the train and remained safe as she was in the Executive Coach.— IANS (@ians_india) August 25, 2026
The incident occurred between Utran and… pic.twitter.com/CdrHBk6GB1
According to the preliminary investigation, the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Police and RPF officials are questioning him to establish his identity and determine the circumstances behind the stone-pelting.
The incident comes just two days after a similar attack on the Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat Express near Bihta station in Bihar.
A windowpane of coach C-6 of Train No. 22345 was shattered after a stone struck the train at around 6.22 am on August 23, as it passed through the Bihta station area under the Danapur division of East Central Railway (ECR). No passenger was injured.
Danapur senior RPF commandant Uday Singh Pawar said the sudden impact shattered the glass and caused panic among passengers travelling in the coach.
The RPF launched a search operation in nearby villages after receiving information about the incident, with teams looking for the person responsible for the stone-pelting.
A case has been registered at the Danapur RPF post. Pawar said strict action would be taken against those involved, stressing that stone-pelting on trains poses a serious threat to passenger safety.
The Patna-Gomti Nagar Vande Bharat had left Patna Junction at its scheduled departure time of 6.05 am and reached Gomti Nagar at around 2.35 pm. The train operates via the Danapur-Ara-Buxar-DDU-Varanasi route.
The two incidents within a short span have once again raised concerns over the safety of passengers travelling on India's semi-high-speed Vande Bharat trains.
(With IANS inputs)
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