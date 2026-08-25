/Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Surat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel on board, safe

Stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express near Utran station in Surat, damaging windowpanes of two coaches. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was travelling on the train at the time but remained safe as she was seated in the Executive Coach. The incident involving Train No. 22961 took place between Utran and Kosad between 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm.