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  • /Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Surat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel on board, safe

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Surat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel on board, safe

According to the preliminary investigation, the man appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Police and RPF officials are questioning him to establish his identity and determine the circumstances behind the stone-pelting.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Stones pelted at Vande Bharat in Surat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel on board, safe
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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