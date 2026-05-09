‘Stood by us on Principles’: Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin hails VCK, Left allies; slams Congress for ‘betrayal’

Shortly after the actor-turned-politician’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) secured the support of the required number of MLAs to form the government in Tamil Nadu, with backing from the Left parties and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), former Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin thanked these parties on Saturday for their continued support of the DMK’s policy stance.

He sharply criticised the Congress for betraying the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Reflecting on the hung assembly verdict, Stalin expressed gratitude to his supporters, alliance partners, and the people of Tamil Nadu.

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In a post on X, he wrote, “My heartfelt respects to the loving comrades of my leader and soulmate Kalaignar, who is intertwined with my life, and to my soul-breathing Tamil people. After the election results were announced, we are witnessing the events that are unfolding. The assembly election results had turned out in a manner where no party secured the majority needed to form a government.”

He added that although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK did not secure a majority, it had garnered a significant number of votes. Stalin reiterated that the DMK would not obstruct the formation of a new government and would play the role of a constructive opposition.

He further said that discussions within the party authorised him to take a decision in the larger interest of stability and democratic functioning.

"Thereafter, in the meeting of assembly members held under my leadership, they entrusted me with the responsibility of decision-making. In that meeting, I had conveyed that "keeping the interests of the party in mind, I would consult with the headquarters administrators and arrive at a decision," Stalin further added.

Stalin said that in a situation where no party has secured a majority, his party would respect allied positions and avoid political instability.

"In a situation where no one secured the majority to form a government, many put forward alternative ideas. As far as I am concerned, whatever decision our allied parties take, I believe that we should respect their decision, act in coordination, ensure a stable government is formed, and not pave the way for another election," Stalin added.

Highlighting the achievements of his five-year tenure, Stalin urged the incoming government to continue the welfare schemes implemented by the DMK.

“Over the past five years, we have developed Tamil Nadu in all sectors and enriched the state. Through numerous schemes, we have created opportunities for every individual to benefit. It is my personal wish that the new government, which will be formed, continues those schemes which were conceived with far-sighted thinking and rich planning,” he posted on X.

“If all schemes encompassing women, youth, students, children, marginalised people, and government employees are continued to be implemented, the benefits to the people will persist, and the state will grow. I request the new government to consider this and act accordingly. Once again, I extend my best wishes to the new government that will be formed,” Stalin added.

TVK inches closer to power

The statements came shortly after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) extended its support to TVK.

VCK President Thol. Thirumavalavan handed over an official letter of support to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary for Election Campaign Management.

With VCK’s two MLAs backing TVK, the party has now secured the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

This takes TVK’s total strength to 121 MLAs, comfortably crossing the 118-mark majority in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.

TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in its debut assembly election. TVK chief Joseph Vijay won from two constituencies and is expected to resign from one seat.

After his resignation, TVK’s effective strength will be 107 in a 234-member house, and with its allies, the coalition will have exactly 118 MLAs, the exact number required to form the government.

TVK chief Vijay is expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar soon with all letters of support to stake a claim to form the government.

(with ANI inputs)

