‘Stop asking me for advice, I’m 11’: Nephew’s wedding speech goes viral, internet can't stop laughing | WATCH

Viral: A wedding speech delivered by an 11 year old nephew has taken the internet by storm, drawing millions of views for its perfect mix of innocence, humour and sharp one liners. The short clip, filmed during his uncle Bill’s wedding, shows the young nephew confidently holding the mic and winning over the room and social media within seconds.

An Introduction That Set the Tone

The video opens with the boy introducing himself as “Bill’s nephew” and thanking everyone for attending the wedding. He also thanks Bill and his bride Mary “for hosting this wedding,” a line that instantly triggers laughter from guests seated at the back.

The humour only escalates when he adds a “special thanks” to Bill for inviting him to be the best man, an unexpected claim that leaves the audience amused and attentive.

‘We Go Back a Long Time’: Eleven Years of Wisdom

As the speech continues, the young speaker confidently explains his long history with the groom.

“Me and Bill go back a long time,” he said, before pausing and clarifying: “11 years. Pretty much my whole life.”

He then recalls how Bill used to visit every year with a new girlfriend, often seeking advice. Without missing a beat, the nephew reveals his go to response: “Kick her to the curb.” The blunt honesty, followed by his own laughter, sends the crowd into fits of giggles.

Why Mary Was ‘Different’

The highlight of the speech comes when he talks about Mary. According to the young orator, things changed when she entered Bill’s life. “When Mary came, she was different,” he said, adding that she seemed “normal… and sane.” This time, his advice was clear: “Go for it.” He proudly notes that he is happy Bill finally listened to him.

A Mic-Drop Ending

Wrapping up, the 11 year old delivers his final punchline: “I leave you with one final thought stop asking me for advice. I’m 11 years old.” He ends the speech with a simple “Congratulations,” earning loud applause.

Why Wedding Speeches Matter in Western Culture

In many Western weddings, speeches are a cherished tradition that are meant to honour the couple, share memories and add warmth through humour and emotion.

This speech stood out for doing all three, despite (or because of) the speaker’s age.

How Netizens Reacts

Netizens reaction on this video was mixed with humor and laughter, many praised the boy for his outstanding confidence and humor.

In comment down below the video a user wrote, 'That kid is a natural on stage! Maybe he’ll become a stand up comedian.'

"The uncle-nephew relationship between both of them just be really solid", wrote another.

Another user wrote, 'That kid has a future career in comedy'. 'This is peak confidence at 11. You can bet he’d go quite far in this journey called life - business, career, relationships.' wrote another.

Laughingly, another quoted, 'Funniest best man of the night, no debate. He understood the assignment and exceeded expectations', with bit emojis. Calling out the speech as fun and hilarious, another user wrote, 'Wow! What a fabulous young lad and what a hilarious speech'.

There were many other similar comments, praising the 11 year old boy for his speech.