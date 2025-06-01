'Stop Blaming, Look At Your Actions': India Hits Back At Pakistan Over Indus Waters Treaty Remark

New Delhi: In a strong response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's comments on the Indus Waters Treaty, Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh at a UN conference on glaciers in Tajikistan, said that Islamabad should stop blaming India for the treaty's breach.

Singh asserted that persistent cross-border terrorism from Pakistan is hampering the implementation of the treaty. "We are appalled at the attempt by Pakistan to misuse the forum and to bring in unwarranted references to issues which do not fall within the purview of the forum," Singh said.

He added that it is an "undeniable fact" that fundamental changes in circumstances since the treaty was signed require a reassessment of its obligations.

Singh pointed out that technological advancements, demographic changes, climate change, and the ongoing threat of cross-border terrorism have significantly altered the context in which the treaty operates. "However, the unrelenting cross-border terrorism from Pakistan interferes with the ability to exploit the treaty as per its provisions," he said.

The Indian government had suspended the Indus Waters Treaty in response to Pakistan-based terrorists killing 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had termed the decision a "weaponisation of water" and an "unilateral and illegal decision."

At the International Conference on Glaciers’ Preservation, Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said, “Millions of lives must not be held hostage to narrow political gains, and Pakistan will not allow this. We will never allow the red line to be crossed."

Singh's remarks come as a strong rebuke to Pakistan's attempts to internationalize the issue and shift the blame for the treaty's breach onto India.

