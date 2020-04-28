हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Stop buying vegetables from Muslim vendors, says Deoria BJP MLA, defends remarks

When questioned, the MLA confirmed to have made the remark and clarified that he had said it in context of those who recently attended the religious congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

Stop buying vegetables from Muslim vendors, says Deoria BJP MLA, defends remarks
PTI photo

Gorakhpur: A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has kicked up a controversy after he was caught on camera suggesting people of his constituency to not buy vegetables from Muslim vendors. The clip was shared on social media, triggering an uproar. 

"I am saying openly don't purchase vegetables from Muslims. (Ek cheez dhayan mein rakhiyega, main bol raha hoon openly, koi bhi miyan ke hathon sabzi nahi lega)," MLA Suresh Tiwari can be heard saying in Hindi the clip.

When questioned, the MLA confirmed to have made the remark and clarified that he had said it in context of Tablighi Jamaat members. "On April 17 or 18, I was distributing masks and sanitizers among the people. When I reached the boundary of the nagar palika, around 17-18 people came to me and started complaining against Tablighi people making a chaos and spreading coronavirus and also contaminating vegetables with their saliva," he told PTI.

"I told them not to have fight with them or take the law into own hands, but simply to stop purchasing from them," he said.

"There are many Muslim vendors in Barhaj too and I only advised people not to purchase from them to be saved from the deadly virus," the MLA added.

Meanwhile, UP BJP spokesperson Chandra Mohan said the party would look into the circumstances in which the MLA issued such the statement. "At this moment, it is the responsibility of all to act responsibly and work in a manner which encourages unity," he said.
 

Tags:
BJPDeoriaMuslimsSuresh TiwariHate speechcontroversyViral
Next
Story

Work from home for IT companies will be extended till July 31, says Ravi Shankar Prasad amid coronavirus COVID-19 scare
Corona Meter
  • 29435Confirmed
  • 6869Discharged
  • 934Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M4S

Zee Jan-Samvad Abhiyan: What is needed to increase the immunity of the body? | #AskZee